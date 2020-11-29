Your daily horoscope: Nov. 29, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It will be interesting how you resolve what is requested of you. The vaguer the request, the more creative you get. You'll take all the independence and freedom the situation affords and run with it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Most people are not where they are. The secret to your charisma and to your special relationships is that you are hyper-present in a world where distraction is the norm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are more objective about what happens to you than others in your position would be, and this allows you to learn quickly and make plans based on more than just your emotional response.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The way you listen to and admire others is rare, and the subjects of your attention may not be used to it, but that won't stop them from being flattered to the point of utter intoxication.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will sacrifice something you previously attained in order to get this new thing you want. You'll be surprised at the cost of your fresh desire — not by the monetary cost but the nature of what's exchanged.