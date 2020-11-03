Your daily horoscope: Nov. 3, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your interpretation of events is absolutely accurate though also limited to but one point of view. Were you to step over even a foot, you would see different possibilities. And so you will, and so you shall.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will travel a short distance to deliver a message that seems, for all intents and purposes, to be necessary to the dailiness of life. And that will be, given your take, an art form.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In any given household, the pressures exerted upon one person may greatly outweigh the pressures on another, and this is in no way predictable based on age, profession or otherwise.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you get close enough to them, toxic people can dust you with their poison. This is why you stay away. You get a sense of what's going nowhere fast.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are like a professional student of life today. You can learn from anything and anyone — your boss, your assistant, a child, a dog, a desk lamp, a piece of gum... you'll absorb whatever lessons there are.