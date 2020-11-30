 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: Nov. 30, 2020
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 30): You've a wonderful gift of choosing people: of knowing who is good for you and drawing close those whose lives and values fit well with yours. You're above superficiality that others fall prey to, because your focus on character keeps you refining your own and filling your life with good relationships. Aries and Taurus adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 8, 5, 7, 20 and 18.

— Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

