Your daily horoscope: Nov. 4, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To keep in mind the impermanence of things can be a kind of spiritual practice, the benefits of which include more fully inhabiting this moment, which will never come your way again.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Something that is very easy to you is actually quite laborious to someone dear to you, and the realization has you wanting to extend help, ease the load or come to an arrangement.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've taken the time to think about just the right words to describe what you offer to the world. Your communication is on point today, and people will want to listen to, pay attention to and reward you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Politeness is the main ingredient of a decent society. Decorum that all adhere to makes so much more possible for the group. Culture problems within a team can be solved with good manners.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Insecurity has many faces. Sometimes it shows up in a false veneer of superiority. But don't you worry. Even the impenetrably cool are no match for your disarming charm.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Once again, you'll be reminded of the importance of attitude. If not everything, it's certainly something. With a slight adjustment, you'll become perfectly suited for the job you most need to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Glue needs hours to dry; cement needs a day to set up; and people do not become tight overnight. The chemical reactions that make a bond happen over time and cannot be rushed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You set out to lift people, not to lean on them. And yet, you wouldn't want to rob anyone of the chance to help you. You need it, and they need to give it — a perfect confluence of interests.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You bond with people for reasons neither you nor they understand, and it's that way for life. Such is the pleasure and privilege of human connection. Enjoy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The effort that goes into impressing a person hardly ever pays off directly, but it does pay off in other ways, namely in inspiring people to do and be better at their job.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Even though you experience things in linear time, creations rarely happen like that. Endings sometimes come first, beginnings last ... the time to title things is generally at the end, when you at last know what it actually is.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The boundaries always exist somewhere. Better for you to bring them tighter than for the world to do it. The trick is knowing where to set them to provide yourself the illusion of freedom.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
