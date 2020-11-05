Your daily horoscope: Nov. 5, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You communicate thoroughly, and this is a gift to all who have the pleasure and privilege of your interaction. It is also important to note that sometimes the most essential messages are communicated through silence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Controlling people are hard to give gifts. They would rather tell you exactly what they want and are not afraid to relay dissatisfaction when you go outside those parameters, which you totally should because it will be worth the risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be adding new friends to the mix, and it's a stellar idea to find ones who are reasonably self-sufficient. The ideal scenario is that you can offer something they want but don't need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The most resilient bonds will be the ones that bring together light things. These ties are not taxed by the heaviness of the work before them. They will wrap around and adhere because it's the easiest thing to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Struggling to keep an expired project, dream or relationship alive is much more painful than letting go at the right time. Letting go at the right time requires two things: awareness and hope.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To be at liberty to curve to your own impulses and expressions is a precious privilege. It's the things you do without the pressure of an audience that will form you in the most authentic way.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate