Your daily horoscope: Nov. 8, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The great vaudevillian and cinematic legend Mae West suggested, "Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before." Such a choice will be the delight of your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are making assumptions without realizing it. Once you back up and understand what those assumptions are, then you can come at the problem from a truly fresh and novel approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people keeping score of metrics that are actually meaningless, and you don't want to be one of them. If you're going to compete, you want to know that it matters — how and why.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll be taken care of in ways you weren't expecting. You may even be skeptical about this. If you aren't accustomed to this type of tending, it can feel strange, new and uncomfortable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In a sense, arguments are hopeful, as they imply "If we're going to be in an arrangement, this territory right here needs to be worked out." People who want nothing to do with one another don't bother arguing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be giving something that gets a very positive response, and you cannot help but start to think that you should take it to a bigger stage. There is something wonderful and charming about the current scale. Don't lose sight of it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate