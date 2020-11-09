 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: Nov. 9, 2020
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 9): You've chased a certain kind of success in the past, but this time around the sun, it chases you. Connecting with people and making a stellar impression is one of your specialties. You'll have the pleasure of assembling a crew for a new journey. In February, you'll bank a top goal. Aquarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 3 and 18.

—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

