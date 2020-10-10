Your daily horoscope: Oct. 10, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The question will arise: "What have you done for me lately?" Even the best arrangements can go stale. The maintenance on relationships isn't always obvious, but make the effort and you'll figure it out.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The task seems beneath you, but you still have to do it. Since there's no getting around it, you may as well change how you're going to think about this. Give it a new title. Naming things helps you frame them differently.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'd love to trust that person who says, "Don't worry, I got this." Unfortunately, until it's proven, it's not easy. You're better off trusting the one who admits not knowing but is also determined to figure it out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are times when drama keeps things interesting, helps people bond and turns a relationship into a story. Then there's today — when drama is tiresome and stands in the way of getting actual work done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Transitions are so interesting. The in-between stage, when you know you can't stay where you are but you don't yet know where else to go, is awkward. Also, it's exciting.