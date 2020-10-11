Your daily horoscope: Oct. 11, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While you like being around sincere people who aren't given to pretense and posturing, do not discount the benefit in showier types. You'll respect their ambition, and your experience with them will never be boring.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To one who doesn't know you very well, it seems like you are all smiles and acceptance, and yet ... woe to the one who crosses you. After all, what good is a boundary that is not enforced?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't want to spend your minutes holding on to something from the past or making predictions and projections. An ultra-attractive spontaneity occurs while you stay inside of a moment and react to right now.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know life is miraculous; you see evidence of it all the time. Because you are looking for the wondrous beauty, you find it. Life meets you halfway, reflecting your beliefs right back to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You needn't complicate things. Work what's working. Don't start adding new fixes to a plan that is already getting the desired result. Something can be simple and still serve complex needs.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When you're excited about what's happening and they are, too, it's a mighty fine match. There really isn't time to pursue any connections that are less than this right now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll show respect through the active way you listen. You'll get the verbal and the nonverbal cues. You'll acknowledge the other person's perspective and give the other person plenty of space to express.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you're stuck, figure out where your wiggle room is. And if you don't have enough of it to make a difference, it's because you need to let go of something.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Not a lot needs to happen for you to feel good about the day. Your effortless good vibes are so attractive. You're not faking this lighthearted honesty. Truth doesn't have to be deep.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Feel you're in the wrong place? Move. Your intuition is keen. It's not always convenient to follow it, but don't let that get in your way. Better to make adjustments now than ignore your wisdom.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Lower your expectation of early results. Your first time out with an endeavor may not bring what you're going for, but don't take that as a sign to quit. Give yourself the room to learn.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Much really does depend on you! If you can get the whole team working together for the best outcome, though, eventually you'll come to a point where success is not largely dependent on your contribution.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
