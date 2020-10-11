Your daily horoscope: Oct. 11, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While you like being around sincere people who aren't given to pretense and posturing, do not discount the benefit in showier types. You'll respect their ambition, and your experience with them will never be boring.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To one who doesn't know you very well, it seems like you are all smiles and acceptance, and yet ... woe to the one who crosses you. After all, what good is a boundary that is not enforced?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You don't want to spend your minutes holding on to something from the past or making predictions and projections. An ultra-attractive spontaneity occurs while you stay inside of a moment and react to right now.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know life is miraculous; you see evidence of it all the time. Because you are looking for the wondrous beauty, you find it. Life meets you halfway, reflecting your beliefs right back to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You needn't complicate things. Work what's working. Don't start adding new fixes to a plan that is already getting the desired result. Something can be simple and still serve complex needs.