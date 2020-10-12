Your daily horoscope: Oct. 12, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 12): You keep finding the sorts of pursuits that are obviously and inherently worth your time — opportunities to help people, to make changes that matter, and to build systems and structures that improve lives. With every project completed, your self-worth grows along with your power and esteem in the world. Taurus and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 17 and 16.
—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.
