Your daily horoscope: Oct. 13, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You want to be alone and unbothered, but you talk to people anyway, and that lifts your spirits more than solitude could. It's amazing how much happier you get when decide to let go of what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's a good day to get sort out who is in charge of what and take responsibility for as much of it as you can. After you handle things, use hand-sanitizer — actually and metaphorically.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The self-help site suggests taking five minutes to decompress. Is that a joke? With all the pressure you're under, you will need at least five hours or, better yet, five days.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Currently, there is no way to magically align your expectations with reality. The only method available is to go there and do that. You'll know what an experience is like because you're having it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll wonder what people mean and how they mean it. The same statement can denote so many different things, revealed best in sound. This is why a phone call will be so much better than a text today.