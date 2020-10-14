Your daily horoscope: Oct. 14, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People try to show one another the best parts of themselves. Just remember that others, no matter how polished they may seem, have ridiculous, embarrassing and insecure sides that they hide, just like you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): At the heart of innovation is a desire to understand what others need and align with what they want. For problem-solvers, seeing a problem in action is an opportunity and a gift.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There you go again, striving to exceed any expectations that others may have of you. Stop and consider what's being asked. Also, what's the least you could do to fulfill this? Less is more today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It is impossible to be kind without knowing what the other person needs in the moment. Sometimes, kindness is hands-on help; other times, it's looking away, giving others a chance to save face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No one is good at everything. You, like the others, win in certain areas and lose in other areas. Value the ways in which you are winning, especially if they do not fall into a highly visible category that is celebrated by the world.