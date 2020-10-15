Your daily horoscope: Oct. 15, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Here come the tough customers. Cover the basics before you try to fulfill their extra requests. Resist the urge to impress and don't get too ambitious. Keep your offerings simple so you can serve them with immediacy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Most of the world's boundaries are drawn on maps yet unseen on ground. It is not uncommon for the people who live on them and walk over them every day to be unsure of where they actually lie. This is also true metaphorically.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not sure how much of yourself to share with someone, but if you don't take a chance and share something, there will be no connection. Social grace is often an estimation about what others might enjoy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Kindness is among your core, unbending values, though it's presentation can be unusual. "Cruel to be kind" is a legitimate, though seldom called for, tactic. More often employed is "minding your own business to be kind."