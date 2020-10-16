Your daily horoscope: Oct. 16, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While you'd be uncomfortable if you had to boast of your success, you do realize that people need to know what you're good at, otherwise they will try to utilize you in all the wrong ways.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Start something new and you'll find that there's plenty of fun to be had in the world of amateurs and novices. In fact, the phase where you know you're not good at it but you love it anyway is most wonderful in so many ways.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's counterintuitive but sometimes niceties are a turn-off because they set unspoken standards. The nicer a thing (or person) is, the more work it is to keep up. You may opt for the low-fi, no-frills comfortable route because of this.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You're comfortable with a certain amount of attention on the things you want observed. Too much attention, or attention on the wrong things, will have you changing how you show up, or whom you're showing up to.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In this introverted mood, the slightest social gestures can feel like a real chore. It's a big effort just to get up to say hi, or send the email, or make the call. Do it anyway though. You'll be happier for it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Like most people, you have been known to fantasize about being the winner overall. And yet, you're really out to better your last outcome, as being the winner over yourself is the most satisfying victory.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The people who are blocked off from their creativity may hit you up for inspiration, perhaps not directly, though you can feel that you're being watched and emulated — flattering, also it keeps you on your toes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you want to improve, make it a point to fail a few more times. If you want to be a champion, go harder. Double up on those failures (also known as your best teachers).
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You shouldn't have to set every expectation yourself. Work in a team. Send someone before you to smooth the way and get the others ready to trust you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're feeling free and a little rebellious. You inspire people to try and encourage them to make mistakes. Eventually, they'll come up with something good. You will be a channel of creative energy for those who are blocked.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How do you know if you've made a difference? It should not even be a matter of debate. Things are different because you're here. Now, is this the difference you want to make? You'll get clearer about that part today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've made too many appointments. It wasn't supposed to be torturous. Reschedule to lift some of the stress off. People will be willing to work with you on timing.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!