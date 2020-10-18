Your daily horoscope: Oct. 18, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As for the smart, generous, insightful people at the core of your inner circle, some you know, some you haven't met yet. Dedicate more time to following your interests and you'll find them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): So it goes, in art and in life, that some boundaries are drawn in ink and others are drawn in emptiness. Without space, there is no form. Without silence, there is no sound. No answer is an answer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It has taken a while, but you're starting to see that what you choose to do, and the way you do it, is not easily duplicated and actually sort of amazing. Self-props are called for.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People who bore and annoy you needn't be avoided today and should be studied instead. What are they doing that repels you so? Do you perhaps, to some small degree, share any of their unfortunate peculiarities?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The habit to lose now isn't a terribly big one; it's a small, weird, repetitive action that just isn't adding anything to your life. Nix that one to make room for the zephyrs of good fortune to blow through.