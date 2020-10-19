Your daily horoscope: Oct. 19, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 19): Staying in the bubble is too safe for the likes of you this year. You'll pop it and venture out. Because you dare to meet different people and try new approaches and be the foreigner in unknown environments, you'll grow to trust yourself. You're admired and seen for your enormous capabilities. Libra and Sagittarius adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 14, 38 and 49.
—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!