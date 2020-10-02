Your daily horoscope: Oct. 2, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is the most natural thing in the world to do what brings you comfort. The unnatural part is judging yourself for this. If you don't like what you do for comfort, then make it easy for yourself to try some other options, no judgment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Wrestling with problems is the way to grow strong. The problem will meet you with resistance all over, but it's only in your weaker areas that you will feel it. Know that you're being made stronger.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). No one can be liked by everyone, but you come pretty close today. Even those who don't believe as you do, or who are in an opposing position, will offer you respect and kindness.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you're going to come to someone with a problem today, you'll probably also have a few solutions they can choose from, as well as a backup plan that's probably better than plan A.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You probably know what's best for your loved ones, but that's beside the point. Just listening and being there with your strongly supportive presence will help more than you might imagine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Sometimes, all that's needed to make things work is a jostle — a little shove, a jog to the left, a swerve to the right. Be flexible, adaptable, experimental and ready.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll say "yes," even though it means extra work for you, even though it's out of your way, even though it makes no financial sense. Why? Because you're guided by something stronger than logistics and money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today plays out like a drama, not because of any exciting fireworks but because of the use of exquisite and extraordinary tension, which won't get relieved any time soon.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The quickest way to earn trust is to give it. After you gain someone's trust, you don't need to keep asking for or earning it. It will be given again and again.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Cruel opposition has a way of unifying opposing forces. This is why the leaders will paint the other side as villains, even though down deep everyone knows most people are about the same mix of good and evil.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have your own cosmic runner these days. Like an office runner who feels underutilized when only asked to pour coffee, your angels are itching for a juicy assignment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You prefer it when a person's role in your life is easy to define, even though, recently, that has not been the case at all. You've opened your mind to new possibilities.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
