Your daily horoscope: Oct. 20, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Non-humans have a way of bringing out a different side of people, and you can learn a lot about someone by the way they interact with different species. An animal will bring you luck today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the premodern world, the people who could read did so to understand god or their civic duty. In the modern world, people read to know about whatever they wish. Your knowledge wishes will be quickly and literally granted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Turn your eyes inward to the heart cellar and there will be everything you need: feelings, paths to other feelings, foundational memories silent as boulders, wordless dreams.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Do you have confidence in your ability to charm? If not, pretend you do. Because it's important to spend some time on the niceties and small talk instead of rushing to the ask before the other person can get away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know firsthand how wonderful it feels to receive an unexpected compliment or a token of appreciation from out of the blue and this is why, when you see the opportunity to give this to someone, you do.