Your daily horoscope: Oct. 23, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Whatever the issue, at its very root, it's as old as a people is. What's been written about it? Look it up and you'll find that the problem has been as well-addressed in the last decade as it was in the last millennium.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel like you're just making up reasons to celebrate, and maybe you are, but if you don't do this, when exactly will celebrations occur? Not nearly often enough.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Fear is not the enemy; it's just a message that goes off when triggered, like a car alarm. Also like a car alarm, it often goes off for reasons other than it was designed for.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your body has a deep, ancient and intuitive intelligence, which is separate from your mind. Your health gets better when you think less, listen to your body and give it what it needs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The key to amassing friends who truly enrich your life is to be excellent at spotting the stranger or acquaintance who has great potential. First impressions are key. You can trust today's perceptions.