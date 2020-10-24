Your daily horoscope: Oct. 24, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be careful what you wish for, as you'll get it quickly — especially if a Leo has anything to do with it. Social stars are on the rise. New people add a flirtatious excitement to the mix.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Something you tucked away will now have a perfect use. It makes you think that you're a bit psychic, and indeed, you have an excellent sense of what you'll need in the future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're in a rebellious mood, but don't rebel against your own better angels. You can go off in the direction of freedom and do the righteous thing all at the same time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When you try to tame that wild part of you, you meet yourself with stubborn opposition. No one can resist you like you! Counterintuitively, the way to get yourself in line is to allow more leeway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): All your searching ends back at you. You journey to reach this destination and that, but the prize is always the same: a deeper knowing of who you are and always were.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your enthusiasm is omnidirectional. You don't choose a target on which to place your support. Rather, you stand in the middle and give something to anyone who needs it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate