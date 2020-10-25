Your daily horoscope: Oct. 25, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're so qualified to contribute to the group, if not to lead it, and yet you tend to be quietly respectful, listening to all. If you hold back too much, then you'll be depriving the group of one of its finest contributors.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A fierce urge to procrastinate will set in, but productivity can still win out if you're ruthless enough. Do the dreaded thing first. Don't give yourself choices or time to think about it. Just do it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Who gives your life meaning? You do. Some events just happen and some you create deliberately. Either way, the one who decides what they mean is always you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): "One size fits all," says the tag. Even so, sometimes one size fits none. In today's case, a healthy dose of skepticism will keep you from believing generic advice which is wrong — for not just for you but for everyone.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A situation has drifted into the realm of dysfunction and delusion, but it's not too late to steer it back to the land of usefulness and facts. Start by sharing your honest observations about what's going on right now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though you're standing side by side with someone, you both took very different paths to get to that place. Learning another person's path will be a highlight of your day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You find deep gratification in paying it forward and will especially enjoy seeing your efforts have done a true service to others while knowing there will also be benefits you will never see.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everything and anything worth having take time, effort and training. Your superstar move today will be to let admired ones know that you appreciate the amount of work that went into what they built.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The product is important but so is the presentation. If you don't show it to the world in a way that lets it be seen in the right light, then you're not making good on your work investment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though you often know what you want, today you'll be surprised to learn that you have aims you've kept a secret from yourself. You had your reasons, but now things have changed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have a tight, focused lens on your work and will see the details that matter and the flaws, too. Healthy criticism keeps you turning out a good product, but don't cross the line into meanness. Be nice to yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The spotlight is also a target. The price of being in the center of attention is courage. Because no matter who you are, you'll be vulnerable to a lot of different kinds of attention. It's worth it if your purpose is strong enough.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!