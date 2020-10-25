Your daily horoscope: Oct. 25, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You find deep gratification in paying it forward and will especially enjoy seeing your efforts have done a true service to others while knowing there will also be benefits you will never see.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everything and anything worth having take time, effort and training. Your superstar move today will be to let admired ones know that you appreciate the amount of work that went into what they built.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The product is important but so is the presentation. If you don't show it to the world in a way that lets it be seen in the right light, then you're not making good on your work investment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Though you often know what you want, today you'll be surprised to learn that you have aims you've kept a secret from yourself. You had your reasons, but now things have changed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have a tight, focused lens on your work and will see the details that matter and the flaws, too. Healthy criticism keeps you turning out a good product, but don't cross the line into meanness. Be nice to yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The spotlight is also a target. The price of being in the center of attention is courage. Because no matter who you are, you'll be vulnerable to a lot of different kinds of attention. It's worth it if your purpose is strong enough.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate