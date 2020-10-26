Your daily horoscope: Oct. 26, 2020

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Oct. 26): Like a ship making its way out of the fog, you are constantly moving toward greater clarity. Throughout this solar orbit, you will see those bright horizons and have success on distant shores. A financial boon provides the seed money for a daring venture. Networking and new relationships flourish in 2021. Aries and Taurus adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 1 and 16.
—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate
Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!