Your daily horoscope: Oct. 28, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Leave yourself room for flexibility. Knowing what you are willing and not willing to do is tricky because it constantly changes depending on who is asking, the convenience of the ask and other variables in the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some problems need to be approached as you would a garden. You pay attention for a short while — seed, weed, trim — and then you leave it to do what it will until your next visit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your distinct upbringing is a strength. There may be things about it that you don't feel the need to share, and yet, you can be sure that you are a stronger person because of all you've experienced.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): When the job is over, the problem is solved; the drain is plugged ... it seems it should be a moment of relief, and yet, there's a pang instead, representative of an affectionate involvement with trouble.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When connecting with people you know well, you can predict where the interaction will go. And this is why it's important to add a variable to the scenario — new location, different sidekicks, odd timing — just to keep it fresh.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Among your goals is one that's as ambitious as it is undefined. Perhaps the reason you haven't stated exactly the result you are looking for is that it's intangible; it's a feeling or a state of mind.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate