Your daily horoscope: Oct. 29, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Caring too much, doing too much and giving too much knocks you off your game. Balance is always a stronger position. Whatever you can do to move toward balance will be a move toward strength.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A loving person is attuned to your feelings and responsive to your needs. That's the baseline for what to expect from your inner circle. If that line is not being toed, then it's something to either address or move on from.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There is no such thing as a "casual invitation" today. Oh, the opportunity may be delivered with nonchalance, but you can be certain that it's as significant as anything altering the course of destiny.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This pile of work in front of you isn't pretty right now and won't be later either. Its best look is "gone." Start with what interests you, and you'll gain the energy necessary to tackle what doesn't.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Most traps are invisible and yet they hold as powerfully as physical constraints. No one likes to feel like they are being held against their will. But is this really the case? Test it. What happens when you break free?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't give yourself enough credit. If you're not going to do it for you, do it for the ones who need you. Because, believe it or not, you're the model that someone else is following closely.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate