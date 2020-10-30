Your daily horoscope: Oct. 30, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is easy to notice and avoid the dangers that come in the form of bad ideas, oppressive forces and general trouble. What's hard to avoid (and, therefore, more dangerous) are the seductions and temptations of daily life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): New people need much more attention in order to feel comfortable in a group. You will not be sorry if you go out of your way to make someone feel welcome.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Love and all its contradictions will be the theme that winds through this day, stringing together elegant and messy outcomes. There's not a lot to analyze here — not now, at least. Live it and make assessments later.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be exceptionally gifted at recognizing the limitations of a situation, which are not as constricting as most people assume and not as expansive as the big dream. You'll find level ground on which to set your expectation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The expression of your mind and body can be baffling, but there is wisdom here beyond mundane comprehension. However your mind and body are working, it's happening that way to keep you safe and protected.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Though people need attention, relationships get off balance when too much attention is paid. Freedom and privacy are also core needs. Today's gifts of love come in the form of trust and space.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People experience you as self-contained. This is why they don't provide much: You don't seem like you need it. Though it's true you are quite fulfilled in your own being, ask for help anyway. Someone wants to be needed by you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Trust and commitment are the cornerstones of long-term relationships and, to some degree, more casual arrangements. It's hard to want to relate to a person you don't trust.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're being nudged into a change. Though it doesn't feel like a glorious turn of events, it really is tremendous luck because this fortuitous shift is not something you would have initiated.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every dalliance has a tribute. The chocolate cake exacts its revenge calorically. The endless video game or binge-watch takes its toll energetically. Knowing what things really cost will help you make better decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you decide to be, you're a master of focus and a wizard of productivity. The trick is in deciding what is worth doing and prioritizing well. Many will benefit from your organized approach.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is no better revenge than success. Is it wrong to want to punish someone by blinding them with the light of your superstar status and accomplishments? There are worse things.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
