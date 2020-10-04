Your daily horoscope: Oct. 4, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best problems are the ones that come up time and again. If you're game, those are the ones that give you the chance at growth and, ultimately, mastery.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're intrigued by unlikely pairings. People's attractions can seem mysterious indeed and then suddenly seem so obvious that it could be no other way. You'll be a part of such a pairing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're comfortable giving attention and affection to those you trust. Knowing whom to trust is the tricky part. There's no need to rush. The trustworthy ones want to prove themselves.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You love learning, and in fact, if you're not getting a certain number of fresh ideas going through your mind, you start to feel a little edgy. Inspiration is a friendship away.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When things don't go to plan today, it won't be the plan's fault. Tuck that solid logic into your pocket for another time, and handle what's in front of you. You're irresistibly present, playful and ready.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): This is a good day to think of all information as neutral information. There is an opportunity inside of even the worst things that you hear, and you'll be in just the keen frame of mind to see it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What people notice most is how you make them feel. With just flowing acceptance and admiration for people, you become more attractive to them. You'll get all the attention you can handle.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Why do you hang around with challenging people? Because whether they are inspiring or troubling, they sharpen you. You're looking ahead at a future in which you want to be as sharp as you can get.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The immeasurable wealth seems to be outside, but it is actually within. Mine those inner treasures today with quiet time, introspection and creative expression.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Of all the discoveries and inventions that have led to a finer quality of life in the modern world, the ones that matter most now are either social or practical.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Passion is the secret sauce. It makes the deal, conquers resistance, renders opposing forces mild and pedantic. Lead with passion; follow with passion; and, most importantly, meet with passion.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you don't want a thing, it really doesn't matter whether you have a lot or a little of it. All should go. It's a good day to shed a dependency, because what you get rid of now won't come back.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
