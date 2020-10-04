Your daily horoscope: Oct. 4, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The best problems are the ones that come up time and again. If you're game, those are the ones that give you the chance at growth and, ultimately, mastery.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're intrigued by unlikely pairings. People's attractions can seem mysterious indeed and then suddenly seem so obvious that it could be no other way. You'll be a part of such a pairing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're comfortable giving attention and affection to those you trust. Knowing whom to trust is the tricky part. There's no need to rush. The trustworthy ones want to prove themselves.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You love learning, and in fact, if you're not getting a certain number of fresh ideas going through your mind, you start to feel a little edgy. Inspiration is a friendship away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When things don't go to plan today, it won't be the plan's fault. Tuck that solid logic into your pocket for another time, and handle what's in front of you. You're irresistibly present, playful and ready.