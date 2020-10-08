Your daily horoscope: Oct. 8, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those in your inner circle have earned their place there, and yet this is not an all-season pass situation. It's good to check in with yourself to make sure you're still giving and getting what's needed in relationships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You open the door to another door to another door ... This is how it will continue: Some rooms are more inhabitable than others, some hallways are of various lengths. You never know what you're going to get on the other side.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people who don't listen, and then there are people who can't comprehend. The first category needs a wake-up call. The second category needs a hard pass. Don't waste your message.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's a good day to put stock in action and maintain a healthy distrust of words. Some people don't have a lot of control right now over what trips off the tongue. Love is as love does.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do you get the sneaking feeling that the solution you seek will, at some later date, become the problem? Well, you're right. But it will be a better problem to have.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can push a thing to the back burner, and it can cook there just as well as anything upfront. Turn it down. Leave it alone; let it simmer. It needs no more attention, only time.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate