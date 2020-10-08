Your daily horoscope: Oct. 8, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your emotions are compressed into bursts. They're easy to understand in this concentrated form. Hot Tip: Feelings are always much easier to deal with when you're well-rested.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be challenged to listen well today, and your subject won't make it any easier to pay attention. Some of what you need to absorb is so dry! Just by making the effort, you'll be ahead of most others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You want to find out what people want even if it's not what you have to give. Because you ask questions without an attachment to certain answers, you learn more than anyone who goes in with an agenda.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): To you, this just feels like a natural attraction, but the fact is that you're building a relationship, which in turn builds your value to another person and to yourself. You are picking up skills without even realizing it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Not every warning warrants immediate response. You're wary of those who seem to be forever cautioning you against this and that. It feels like it's more about control than it is about safety.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Beauty is mostly subjective, but even the standards of beauty society agree upon are ever-changing because beauty relies on freshness. It's never the same twice. Aesthetic pleasures abound today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Those in your inner circle have earned their place there, and yet this is not an all-season pass situation. It's good to check in with yourself to make sure you're still giving and getting what's needed in relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You open the door to another door to another door ... This is how it will continue: Some rooms are more inhabitable than others, some hallways are of various lengths. You never know what you're going to get on the other side.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are people who don't listen, and then there are people who can't comprehend. The first category needs a wake-up call. The second category needs a hard pass. Don't waste your message.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's a good day to put stock in action and maintain a healthy distrust of words. Some people don't have a lot of control right now over what trips off the tongue. Love is as love does.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do you get the sneaking feeling that the solution you seek will, at some later date, become the problem? Well, you're right. But it will be a better problem to have.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can push a thing to the back burner, and it can cook there just as well as anything upfront. Turn it down. Leave it alone; let it simmer. It needs no more attention, only time.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate
