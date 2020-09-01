ARIES (March 21-April 19): You've made overgenerous gestures in the past and never been sorry for them, though you'll toss and turn at night if you think you could have done more in the situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Those who are cut off from their own experiences will be uncomfortable embracing the full realm of experience, including some that most others experience in their day-to-day lives. Try to understand instead of judge this.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've still got a chance to go where the sun is hot and the sunbathers are cool. Get your work done so you can enjoy your leisure. Get busy so you can have your fun.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Because you are open and ready for new experiences, life will come rushing in to greet you. You'll have fascinating exchanges, and you're an essential part of the experience for others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're in the middle-person position and therefore tasked to translate and mitigate. What one person thinks is hilarious will fall flat with the next. Consider your audience before you forward.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A friend minimizes the mistakes and maximizes the attributes and is generally on your side. Such friends help you understand what loyalty really looks like.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The way things are laid out will make a huge difference in your efficiency and also in the feeling you have about an experience. You'll do much in the way of organizing — an effort well spent.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Tension is rigidity; relaxation is flexibility. A very special relationship will thrive because you strike just the right balance between these two states.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Vacations aren't always tremendously relaxing. In these times, they aren't even tremendously vacationing. Nonetheless, there's a place in your mind where you can take a break. Find it; do it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll put in the extra effort to take good care of yourself. Since you know that lack of sleep or proper nourishment makes you cranky, you'll be sure to plan to get both.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The voice of inspiration is difficult to hear if your inner chatter is loud enough drown it. Exercise is the easiest and fastest way to quiet your mind.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You feel powerful but it's not even the start of what you can become. Take charge of what you have control over and give no energy to the things outside of that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.