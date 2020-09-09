ARIES (March 21-April 19): What is a hero? Usually, it's just a person predisposed to help others, or internally directed, or trained to do so. Well, there are many ways to get there, but ultimately, all of them boil down to selflessness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sure, in a perfect world, everyone, or at least a majority of the people, like and approve of you. However, what's even better -- and really achievable today — is not caring either way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When you have several prospects, you won't feel too much worry over any particular one. Putting too much emphasis on one relationship or project will only stifle it. Diversify.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your success will depend on accountability. You'll go farther with a good teacher, leader or coach than you will on your own. Look for someone who will invigorate you to new heights.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You ignite passion without meaning to do so. When you express your interests and show that you're willing to go deep, others want to get as excited about life as you are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll deal in social structures with many components. It will not always be obvious where the power lies. A relatively small player could be calling the shots. Study and stay aware.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The city of Seattle was named after a great chief who suggested people, "Take only memories; leave only footprints." This way of living seems nearly impossible in the modern world, but you'll do your best with it today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): An idea will catch on just as fire does — with enough fodder to keep it going through the early stages and plenty of oxygen to fuel the flames. Avoid giving too much close attention, as it has a smothering effect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Because it is more difficult to have compassion once someone has already made you mad, you'll do preliminary work. You'll consider where people are coming from and avoid potential hot buttons.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're not interested in the kind of happiness that comes at the expense of someone else's. It's a difficult thing to judge sometimes, but today your guesses will be correct.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Good luck should come with a warning label, specifically to highlight the dangers of too much advertisement, pride, entitlement or greed. When something good happens, and it will, quietly pocket it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are nothing if not discreet. People trust you because of it, even though they may never exactly catch you in action. That's the thing about discretion. It takes one to know one.
