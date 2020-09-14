TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 14): You're not stuck in one way of claiming the life you want. You go boldly into this new era, making fresh connections, adjusting your views and retrofitting the old plans to create a new future. With loved ones, you refuse to coast on your past successes and will have fun working on your relationships. Sagittarius and Pisces adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 18 and 44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.