Your daily horoscope: Sept. 17, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Competitive urges can be exciting to follow, but there's risk here, too. Some of your impulses will be to do dangerous things and you'll quickly rule them out or water them down to a more appropriate intensity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's like you're waiting for something to happen, though you're not sure what since nothing has been ordered, planned or promised. This is your intuition turned all the way up.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It seems counterintuitive, but coming across tremendous good fortune is generally not what makes people happy, unless they feel that the luck is earned. Small earned luck brings more gladness than big dumb luck.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be very busy, and mainly it's your own fault. You are so vivacious, knowledgeable and attractive that everyone wants a piece of your time and attention.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Casual elegance, kindness, worldliness — these are qualities you are attracted to in others, you aspire to embody and you are credited with today, though maybe behind your back.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People make decisions for the reasons that make sense to them. You'd love to know those reasons. Was a choice made out of desire or a lack of other options? You'll learn answers you can bank on.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be careful what you acknowledge in others because you can count on getting more of it. Focus on the kindnesses you'd enjoy an abundance of. If you give lots of attention to bad behaviors, they will continue, too.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Today brings a suspenseful scenario, so enjoy the exquisite tension of mystery at play. You could guess 12 times and still not predict this one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It will be the daily kindnesses — feeding someone, driving them, listening to them — that add up to the stuff of good relationships. Even so, you'll throw in the extras because it's so easy for you to give in that way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There is no persuasion without observation, no influence without understanding the needs and wants of others. If all you do is open an inquisitive mind to the behaviors of others, you'll grow in influence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It's like a wind-up toy: you turn the key, set it on the ground and release. It should be predictable, what happens next, but somehow it isn't. The same movement in a different environment changes the outcome.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's the higher virtues that call to you today — courage, nobility, loyalty — the ones that work as well in the modern world as they did in more feudal times.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate