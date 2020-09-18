Your daily horoscope: Sept. 18, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Relationships occur in places that later become landmarks and symbols for all that has happened between people. You'll be hit by a wave of nostalgia.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might be doing a job better than you ever have, but it's still taking the same amount of time. This is part of mastery — devoting yourself to the process no matter how long it takes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The same environment has a way of making you loop back on the same thought patterns, which is only good if it's a fantastic set of thoughts. If not, find a way to keep moving. New environments mean new thoughts.
CANCER (June 22-July 22): If it is true what the Zen master says, and all suffering springs from unmet expectations, then adjusting your expectations on the regular is the skill to master.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Intuition doesn't strike from the sky; rather, it comes up from the ground, connecting with you mid-pursuit, when you have some information, though not all you need.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll accomplish your aims with enough style to get an Instagram filter named after you. People will want to do it just like you did and have the same results. Expect and enjoy your copycats.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Some people will grab attention in the way of lightning bolts — loud and bright, fast, flashy and then gone. The effect is fearsome, entertaining and oddly addicting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Wounds of the heart are the same as all of the other wounds. Healing time varies depending on the injury and the injured. All ages can bounce back, but the young are most resilient.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can ask for clarity, and it will ask something of you back — acceptance. Clarity and acceptance fold together like fingers in the hands of a prayer. The more you can accept, the clearer you'll be.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The world is a backdrop to every relationship. It takes a context for people to experience one another as remarkable. You can make alterations in the relationship, but you can't alter the world, at least not in your timeframe.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your capacity for uniqueness is so vast that you sometimes lose track of the connection points between you and the "Muggles" you live among. Those commonalities are there, and you'll find them in relaxed moments.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your leadership persona is in good form these days, although you long to be a part of a group that doesn't need it. It's less fun when you have to tell people what to do.
— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate