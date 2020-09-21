 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: Sept. 21, 2020
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 21): Some things in your life have taken longer than you thought they would, and this solar return brings a succession of events and rewards that have been a long time coming. Your chance at a position comes up in October, and there's another key turning point in January that will secure it further. Capricorn and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 31, 37 and 17.

—Holiday Mathis, CreatorsSyndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

