Your daily horoscope: Sept. 23, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Maybe you don't want to create an uncomfortable situation, but if you were to do that anyway, you could handle it. And then, at least everyone's feelings would be out in the open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're so good at appreciating and accepting people from different walks of life. One reason you find it easier than most is that you're sincerely curious, and your desire to learn opens your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your work is not you. It's something you do. Even your body is not you. It's something you live inside. You grow in power as you identify less with these things and more with who you really are inside.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll get good information, the type that compels you to keep an open mind because you sense that even though you don't prefer what you hear, understanding it will change you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Everyone needs some degree of validation and attention. There are those who need so much of it, though, that you'll be inclined to hold back. The more you hold back, the more they'll need it — a vicious cycle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's problem is like a tangled necklace pulled from the jewelry box. As you try to pick it apart, you can't help but wonder how things got this way just sitting under a lid. It's amazing what happens in hiding places.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate