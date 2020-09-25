Your daily horoscope: Sept. 25, 2020

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's not the first time you've said what the others are thinking, but you're a little bolder about it today. They'll either laugh — because the truth is hilarious — or they'll silently shuffle you right to their heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When it's your turn to step out in front, just take it and get it over with. You'll feel you have nothing to contribute, but your presence and spirit of willingness are all that's required.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'd rather be a follower than a leader who doesn't know the way. This is why you'll get the map, read the book, talk to the locals and learn all you can about what's ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Everything you're born with is a neutral phenomenon. There's nothing right or wrong about anything that came with the package. Winning belief of the day: All is ripe and ready to be what you make of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Fear is a lot more useful than most of the other emotions, and yet it goes unappreciated. Fear keeps people safe. Sure, it often works harder than it needs to. It will be lucky to thank it anyway.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unless you are in the medical field, there will be no need to fix anyone today, including yourself. A "let it be" attitude will carry you gently to the harbor.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate