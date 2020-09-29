Your daily horoscope: Sept. 29, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You feel like a soldier for a cause, though to others who know less about it, you are very much a commander. Either way, your position comes with great responsibility.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your sophistication makes it easier for you to avoid extremes of thought. Just because things aren't the best doesn't make them the worst. You could sort through feelings, but choosing not to judge is quicker and cleaner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Sometimes, liking a thing or not liking it is very much beside the point. What unfolds can be very good for you even when you don't like it. Your deepest desire is to evolve and because of this, you will.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your willpower reserves are low, so try not to force yourself into anything. Entice yourself with rewards. Seduce yourself with visions of who'll you'll be when you stick to the plan.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You know that communication is usually more about listening than it is about talking. Not everyone got that memo. Don't let anyone take advantage of your patient attention. Assert yourself when it's your turn.