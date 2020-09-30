Your daily horoscope: Sept. 30, 2020

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It won't be enough to do the thing once, although doing a thing once a day for the next four weeks will work wonders. Now the question is, how are you going to remind yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your capacity to delight others is large and ever-expanding. You get such a thrill from seeing their smiles that the quest has become, by now, a sweet addiction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's not a stretch to say that relationships matter more to you than anything else in life, or even more than life itself, since you gladly give so much of your time and breath to making them run beautifully.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): How readily do you forgive? If you do decide that someone needs forgiveness, you'll take it through a process. Your conscious awareness of this process will help you sort out today's action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Generous and helpful, you have plenty to offer people. Avoid giving it in the form of advice though, especially the unsolicited variety. Most people don't even listen to the advice they actually asked for.