TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 7): Like a champion, you'll surf an epic wave of activity in your personal life. The height, speed and risk factor you're riding here will be a rush. The turn of the year brings a welcome lull. Focus on setting up your professional and financial picture for a series of opportunities that come every two weeks in February and March. Libra and Scorpio adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 27 and 15.

—Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

