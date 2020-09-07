TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Sept. 7): Like a champion, you'll surf an epic wave of activity in your personal life. The height, speed and risk factor you're riding here will be a rush. The turn of the year brings a welcome lull. Focus on setting up your professional and financial picture for a series of opportunities that come every two weeks in February and March. Libra and Scorpio adore you.
Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 33, 27 and 15.
