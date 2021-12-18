Your daily horoscope

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be kind to you. Don’t make unreasonable demands of yourself. Give yourself one thing to do at a time. Bonus points for signing yourself up for tasks that include at least a little pleasurable indulgence!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll be made aware that some things are so easy to do and nearly impossible to undo. Like you can’t reverse-pour dressing on a salad, you can’t take back words once you’ve said them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You can still have a good relationship with someone you don’t have much in common with, as long as you get straight to work creating things in common. It’s a fine excuse to embark on shared adventures, interests and pursuits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): In a perfect world, the bonus would come when the work deserves more compensation. But in this world, the bonus will come when the bestower has the means to offer more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sometimes it’s appropriate, or even crucial, to give until it hurts. However, right now it’s best to give comfortably and let others contribute in the same spirit.