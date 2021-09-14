Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll meet new people. Context will matter enormously, especially how you are introduced and by whom. Put thought into this and visualize the way you want it to go.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Deciding isn't the hard part. Doing isn't that hard either once you're in motion. Most of the challenge is in that first step. Initiative takes energy, courage and, in today's case, the help of a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's distance between you and some of the people you love, but take heart. When you do connect, things like miles and years will be mere trivialities of the universe.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your parent's philosophy is not like yours, and the next generation sees it differently, too. It's useful what you learn by extending your intellect to realms you don't agree with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The things people say will impact you, but not quite as much as what flies from your own lips, which will somehow be a complete surprise. The subconscious can be unpredictable at times.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The one who has your heart also has your schedule. There's a nervy intensity in play here. You may privately grapple with a sense of boundaries. No one likes to feel controlled, even by their favorite people.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate