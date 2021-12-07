Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Cosmic nudges won’t tell you where to go — they’ll happen when you’re already headed that way, mid-pursuit, when you have some momentum, though not all you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A reorganization of your social sector is taking place, somewhat orchestrated by you purposefully, though you’re also reacting to factors you had no control over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You may complete your tasks rather robotically today, though you’re no robot. Robots don’t fantasize as you do. While you go through the motions of the job, your head will be somewhere else entirely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Be relaxed. Be you. This is something you don’t have to work at or compete for. It might feel like someone else is trying to be you, and if that is the case, there’s nothing to worry about. You’re the best at being you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To create the mental space to do what you have to do, you need the physical space to be conducive to the work. You also need things to fit into your schedule. Handle the logistics, and your mindset will follow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Somebody’s going to win the game of chance. Most won’t ... Still, there will be a winner, and the hope that it could be you will lift you, as well as give an excited kind of hope to someone else.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate