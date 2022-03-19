Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): So many ruin a good thing by looking for a better thing. Not you. You know when luck is on your side. You’ll like, enjoy and celebrate what you get.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There are those who do what’s right to avoid getting in trouble, and those who do what’s right because it’s who they are. Realize which type you are dealing with, and don’t trust the ones in the first category with your keys.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Romance, fame and riches are all different in theory than they are in reality. You’ll enjoy reality more when you don’t expect it to be like the dream.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The feeling of trying or striving is very different from the feeling of knowing, doing or handling. If you can figure out how to be confident in an activity you have never done before, you will have better luck with it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Talk about what you want. This will help to bring it into existence. One idea changes everything. Which one? A savvy friend can help you figure it out. Your supporters can hear your plans without feeling threatened or jealous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You could easily take on something small and finish it by the day’s end. However, things get exciting when you go bigger. What’s worth doing can’t be done alone. Tasks that force you to reach out are favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Belief is a first step. But if you don’t or can’t believe, it’s fine. Then stepping is the first step. Your mind will catch up later. It does help to have good people around you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Focusing too intently and too small is a danger now that can prevent you from seeing the many opportunities that exist around you. For perspective, talk to people who are different from you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll accomplish what needs doing if you disallow distraction. It’s time to crack down. Don’t let yourself do anything else until the main thing is finished.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’d be stumped if you had to pinpoint a single event that altered the relationship. It was probably something minor, and it wasn’t your fault, but that’s irrelevant now. What matters is the fix.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What happened long ago is still part of your inner scenery, drifting on a lake of thought. Eventually it will wash up on a far shore. But for now, you have better things to think about. Direct your mind to do just that.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you first made a decision, you weren’t sure. Now fresh developments have you loving your choice. The more you love it, the less you need other people to love it.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate