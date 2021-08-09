 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 9): You’ll extend your love with gusto, creating a powerfully charged atmosphere in which all around you will thrive. You’ll realize your team is shy a few members. You’ll put an attractive energy into the world and quickly build something beautiful. Fall sees you effectively promoting and selling on a large scale. Taurus and Aquarius adore you.

Your lucky numbers are: 26, 2, 36, 14 and 5.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate

Today’s horoscope is condensed because of space constraints. See the full version at greensboro.com/life.

