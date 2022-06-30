Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just because you retreat doesn't mean you're running away. This is a strategic move from potential trouble sources and toward resources. In today's case, you may retreat inward, seeking riches at your own core.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You won't have to do much to cause a change in a relationship. Usually, it would take a good deal of intention, effort and luck. Today, you just see the other person differently and therefore they will be.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'd love to get to the point, ask for the bottom line, hear the straight answer. .. and yet your excellent manners won't let you arrive there without first running through a series of niceties to show respect. It's what sets you apart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Were you to express every flicker of emotion that crosses your being, you'd be ready for a nap by 10 a.m. You will file some feelings away, intending to process them later. It works for you as long as you don't forget to circle back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The work of the day will require you to dig into deeper resources and persevere with grit. Keep going until the job is done. The time to assess and make a new plan is after this one has been executed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The heart loves; the mind likes. While it is possible to love and like at the same time, it is often the case that we like without love or love without like. There's no rhyme or reason, so don't try to figure it out; just go with it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Figure out what waits at the intersection of what others need and what you love to do, then provide it — success! You'll have good news to share, though some think it's bad news because it's not happening to them. Avoid them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Emotional content is hard to measure, but if anyone can do it, it's you. The number of people involved won't count nearly as much as the level of emotion present. Concentrated intensity has greater impact than dispersed apathy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's something useful about every mood. Anger motivates; jealousy teaches you what you want; irritation tells you what's not working and needs change. Give yourself the benefit of a positive spin, and energy lifts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You recognize how you've been helped and feel an obligation to give back. And in the ways no one bothered to help you, you want to help even more because you know what it feels like to be needy and overlooked.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're driving yourself harder than is healthy. You'll rebel against the relentless monitoring of yourself. If you can find it in your heart to give yourself a "get out of jail free" card today, your inner critic could use the vacation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You are a designer. Perhaps you haven't been paid for this capacity of work, but you know that you're good at it. You will create some sort of product, service or environment and you will do it with style.

