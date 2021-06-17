Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are ways of knowing that fall outside the five senses that seem to be giving you lots of information now (arguably more than you’re finding in the traditional ways), and the best part is that you can trust it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You’ve had your share of fickle friends who only come out to play in the sun and leave you wanting and alone in the shadows of dreary weather. This is why, no matter what comes, you show up for your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If what you feel is the downward tug of tethers, you’ll also be presented with the option afforded by garden shears. It’s so easy to build yourself up when there’s nothing holding you down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Once upon a time, the answers were blowing in the wind. They may still be, but since people are not outside as much, check for answers trending on social media, too. Also, call a mom, and, just to be safe, check everywhere.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When in doubt, diversify. Seek advice, friendship and news from different sources. Make sure you’re not getting your inspiration and influence all from one place, as that’s a short ride to narrow-minded mistakes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Part of you wants to go back and reopen the old fight, check under the hood of a relationship or rehash a more dramatic bit of history. Yes, there’s something juicy there, and it should be left back there, too!

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate