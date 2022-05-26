Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The situation calls for chess-like strategies. If you attack, they will struggle to defend, and as they defend, they expose their particular weakness, which is the information you need to know to help and serve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're creative and will think on your feet. Not every idea you throw out will land well. Worthy endeavors are tricky and complex! With resilience, you will ultimately succeed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've shared enough of your inner world to know who gets you and who doesn't. Because you don't require people to understand you to love and accept them, your circle just keeps growing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The result of teamwork will be greater than the sum of the individual contributions. Even in a group as small as two this will be true. You'll be mystified by a creation born from the chemistry of people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be brilliant at planning. Furthermore, as successful as this project will be, you'll look back and realize that the lion's share of the fun was in the setup.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are not at the whim of unforeseen circumstances. These unexpected turns may seem powerful enough to sweep you into their swirl, but actually you still have the option of ducking into a storm shelter to wait for it to pass.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because you're on the lookout for opportunities, you'll be much luckier than the people who are too busy doing their own thing to take notice. This afternoon brings a gem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Need is not want and want is not love. When you want a person but don't need that person the relationship will be more fun. This will be the principle that guides the night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The phrase "I deserve nice things" justifies a wide range of behaviors, some of which have the potential to cause you a lot of stress. At the very least, it's a thought deserving of inquiry.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You don't know the complete history of the current situation, nor do you need to know it all, but do learn a little. A few key facts will favorably influence your approach and decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Today's occasion invites social performance. You'll get into the mood and tend to both your inner and outer game. The preparation you do will contribute to an opportunity-winning first impression.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The proverb suggests that whenever you point your finger at someone there are three pointing back at you. Today you'll need to be even more careful than usual in how you describe and discuss others.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate