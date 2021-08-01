Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assemble your ensemble because the task you face will need a team. If it doesn’t, it’s either not a worthy task, or you just haven’t gotten to the fun part yet.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If life is a dream, today it’s a scripted dream, penned by sitcom writers who leave room for your improvisational contributions. It’s a funny feeling to feel this funny ... everywhere you look, the universe meets you with a wink.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The rich moments of the day will knock you into the realm of the unexpected, causing your spontaneous reaction. You embrace the unknown because, without it, there is no life, only automation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The instruction won’t come by way of a manual, YouTube video or phone conversation with technical support. But it will come, you can be sure of that. The work is the teacher.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): However well-meaning your inner critic may be, its views cannot be trusted. After all, how much perspective can anyone possibly get while trapped inside a person? Get outside of yourself to disarm the harsh voice inside.