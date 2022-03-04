Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): “Location, location, location,” they say. They’re not wrong. The number of lucky happenings and significant events occurring today will be entirely dependent on where you go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You appreciate boldness and don’t mind when things get wild. The weekend turns your social life on its ear. It’s not who you know, it’s how well you know them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There’s a three-step secret to a magical weekend: Narrow your focus to one measurable goal; attach a timeline to your efforts; gather your crew and get to it. The world is your oyster.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If life is a song, your favorite part today will be a singalong group chorus. It’s great the first time and then it comes around again and again. You’ll be accompanied by friends, and all will join in revelry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When up against unwieldy forces or currents too strong to fight, the only grace available is the act of surrender. You’ll give yourself over, but not completely. When the time is right, a dormant kernel will reactivate.