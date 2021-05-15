Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a step back and remember why you wanted to do a thing in the first place. Much has happened since; your purpose has evolved to fit the circumstances. But that initial kernel of intention is still the heart of this venture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Confident in your abilities and choices, you’ll find it unnecessary to compare and contrast with what others are doing. The habit of minding your own business will benefit 20 different ways today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): People will pick up on things that you’re dwelling on, which is why you’ll consciously steer yourself to dwell on the things that you’ll be happy for them to know about you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Whether consciously or unconsciously, you keep placing yourself on the path of self-discovery. The respect and love you gather up is a natural byproduct you’ve earned along the way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Egos are like those pot-bellied pigs sold as “miniature.” Actually, those pigs can grow to any size, according to their feeding. Attention is the food of the ego. A small ego is the result of a restricted-attention diet.