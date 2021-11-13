Your daily horoscope

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Forgotten details (a name, a password, a route) only go missing because you’ve accomplished hundreds of things since. Keeping better records along the way will free you of having to backtrack later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Of all the things you collect, friends are the most valuable, and the effort it takes for their acquisition and maintenance reflects this value. The best things always require work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are not easily manipulated, and yet you’ll go with the group opinion on matters that don’t matter. You know you won’t win every battle, so you prefer to only focus on the big ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You behave differently in your various roles, but your values remain the same in every context. It will feel strange to let work people get to know you personally and vice versa, but this adds dimension.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you need doesn’t exist yet. Its elements do, but someone has yet to bring them together. The blueprint can be found in the future. Ask future-you to hand it over via the medium of imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is no accurate light to see things in. Whether you like it bright and dramatic, gritty and granular, or soft and blurry, you’ll set your inner lens according to your preferred view.

— Holiday Mathis, Creators Syndicate